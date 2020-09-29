STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court seeks government reply on holding of Biraja temple Rath Yatra

The petitions contended that Saradiya Rath Yatra of the 13th century Maa Biraja Temple is an age-old custom and a most important ritual of Saradiya Durgautsav. 

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Government to reply on conduct of the annual nine-day Saradiya Rath Yatra associated with Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur from October 17 to 25.
The High Court sought the response on two PILs filed by Mukti Mandapa Sevayat Parishad of Maa Biraja Temple and Jajpur district lawyers’ association.

After hearing the petitions through video conferencing, Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi posted the matter to October 8 and directed the Collector and the SP of Jajpur district to file their reply by then.

While advocate Biplab Kumar Tripathy and Akshay Kumar Pandey appeared on behalf of the Parishad, advocate Bijaya Kumar Ragada appeared for the association. They sought the Court’s direction for allowing the Rath Yatra to be held ‘without any pomp’  and adhering to the pandemic guidelines issued by the Government.

