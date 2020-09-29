STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patients gasp for breath at Covid hospital

The dedicated hospital for Covid-19 at Paradip has no doctors to provide ventilator support to critical patients  

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: Even as the Odisha Government opened a designated Covid-19 hospital at Paradip for treatment of local infected persons, mismanagement at the facility has left patients gasping for breath.For 15 days in a month, there are no doctors at the hospital to provide ventilator support to critical patients as a result of which, they are being referred to facilities at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

The 70-bed hospital - which was opened at the Biju Yatri Niwas here in April this year following a tripartite agreement between Paradip Port Trust, Paradip administration and the Health department - has only one anaesthesiologist against the requirement of three. Anaesthesiologists are required to intubate ventilator tubes into Covid patients and treat the most critical cases admitted to intensive care unit (ICU). There are five ICU beds in the facility.

Against the sanctioned strength of 21 doctors, there are nine in place including the lone anaesthesiologist. There are also nine nurses in the hospital against the requirement of 21.The anaesthesiologist works in the hospital for 15 days and remains in isolation for a fortnight during which, critically ill patients who need ventilator support are referred to Covid-19 hospitals at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Sources said although some doctors were trained to operate ventilators, they do not visit the Covid hospital when required. Besides, there are no adequate staff to check the oxygen saturation level of patients at regular intervals. 

Medical Officer of Atharbanki CHC, who is in charge of Paradip Covid hospital, Basant Rout said there are three ventilators in the hospital but only one anaesthesiologist. “It is very difficult for the lone anaesthesiologist to keep working round-the-clock. Besides, he works for a fortnight and has to remain in isolation for another 15 days. Under these circumstances, we are forced to refer the critical patients to either Cuttack or Bhubaneswar Covid hospitals for treatment”, he added.

The problems do not end here. Facilities for patients at the hospital are non-existent. Neither are they supplied drinking water nor are the bathrooms clean or fans working. Patients at the facility recently shared photographs of the dirty bathrooms with the local administrative officials and mediapersons alleging that they are not being cleaned for days by sanitation workers, who do not come to the wards fearing infection. 

As per the tripartite agreement, the Paradip Port Trust had agreed to meet all the expenditure for setting up and operating the hospital under its corporate social responsibility.

