Six arrested for sorcery killing in Gajapati village

They returned on Sunday and following persuasion of villagers, filed a police complaint against Raita. 

BERHAMPUR: R Udaygiri police arrested Ramchandra Raita, the prime accused in a sorcery-related killing and five of his accomplices from Gundulu village of Gajapati district on Monday.They are accused of killing a villager Budu Gomang on August 9, suspecting him of practising sorcery. They forcibly took him to an isolated location on the day and shot him dead. The accused also buried the body at the same spot and threatened his family members of dire consequences if they informed anyone of the killing. Days after the killing, the panic-struck family members of Gomang fled the village. They returned on Sunday and following persuasion of villagers, filed a police complaint against Raita. 

Police raided his house and seized the country-made gun used in the crime. Raita admitted to his involvement and divulged details about the other five accused. On Monday, police nabbed the five and also retrieved Gomang’s body from the spot. They were forwarded to court which remanded them in judicial custody.

