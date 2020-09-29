STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stone hung from man’s private parts in Balasore district of Odisha

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A man was served a bizarre and inhuman punishment of having a five kg stone hung from his private parts for an alleged offence of being in an extramarital affair. The incident took place at Chowmukh village under Baliapal block of Balasore district on Sunday after a local kangaroo court held him guilty.

The video of the punishment was circulated on social media. The video captured footage where the accused Bijay Das alias Bapi was forced to strip and then was subjected to the inhuman act where a stone was hung from his genitals for a couple of hours as a public punishment.

The villagers alleged that Bijay had been visiting a woman, who belongs to the same village, over a long time for personal work but no one suspected him as he had a wife and two children. But of late, they had started suspecting him as the frequency of his visits increased in the absence of the woman’s family members. 

On Sunday, the villagers caught him red-handed with the woman. They dragged him out of the woman’s house, thrashed him and tied him to an electric pole. A kangaroo court was then held in the village where a decision to punish the accused man was taken. But the former took law into their own hands and resorted to the  cruel move. Bijay was later released when some elderly people intervened. 

Meanwhile, OIC of Jamkunda outpost Sarada Prashana Muduli had expressed his ignorance about the matter. No complaint has yet been filed at the police station either by the victim or his family members.

