50 Gangadhar Meher University students miss online test

While the online semester examination for post-graduate (PG) courses started on Monday, the UG examinations of all the 23 departments were scheduled in six sittings on the day.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 50 under-graduate (UG) sixth semester Commerce students of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) failed to appear their final year examination on Tuesday owing to a technical glitch in the online testing module.

While the online semester examination for post-graduate (PG) courses started on Monday, the UG examinations of all the 23 departments were scheduled in six sittings on the day. However, a technical fault was reported during the examination of final semester Commerce students in the third sitting. The students had their elective-III paper on the day.

Deputy Registrar of GMU, UC Pati said the Commerce stream has a large number of students and to ensure that they do not face any problems, it was decided to make the server ready for 500 examinees. While 380 Commerce final year students joined the examination,  around 50 of them complained of technical glitch while attempting to take it. However, the examinations of the rest 22 UG departments were conducted without any hassles.

Pati said the technical team is working to identify the problem. The controller of examinations has also been asked to submit a report in this regard. “After investigation, it will come to fore whether the students faced the difficulties due to network problem in their respective areas or was there a problem with the server,” he said, adding alternate arrangements will be made for the students who could not appear the examination. 

