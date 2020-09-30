STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

65 per cent people have developed COVID-19 antibodies in Odisha's Parlakhemundi

The sero-prevalence ranged from minimum of 44 pc in ward-2 to a maximum of 92 pc in ward 12. Two of the 15 clusters surveyed had a sero-prevalence of over 50 per cent.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as most parts of the State saw an unrelenting rise in Covid-19 caseload, two in every three persons surveyed in Parlakhemundi town of Gajapati district were found to have developed antibodies.

The serosurvey conducted from September 15 to 18 by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and in collaboration with the district administration and Parlakhemundi municipality revealed that 64.67 per cent (pc) individuals have antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2.

The sero-prevalence ranged from minimum of 44 pc in ward-2 to a maximum of 92 pc in ward 12. Two of the 15 clusters surveyed had a sero-prevalence of over 50 per cent.

Five wards had a sero-prevalence of over 70 pc.As per the survey report accessed by TNIE, sero-prevalence among high-risk groups ranged between 40 pc and 85 pc. Among Covid warrior groups, police personnel had the highest sero-prevalence of 54 pc followed by healthcare workers (49 pc).

“Interestingly, over 95 pc of the people did not have any symptoms and about half of them had already been tested for rapid antigen. However, 40 pc of those who tested positive by either RAT of RT-PCR did not show sero-conversion so far,” said an official associated with the survey.

Women and those below the age of 40 years had a significant higher sero-prevalence, the survey found. The prevalence increased with increase in family size. This corresponds to exposure to infection until August when around 31,500 people had developed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The survey was conducted to monitor transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population and high risk groups of Parlakhemundi town by measuring prevalence of antibodies in order to ascertain the cumulative population immunity besides estimating the proportion of asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic and sub-clinical infection. Multi-stage random sampling was done for selection of 984 samples from the community and 531 from high-risk groups, amounting to a total of 1,515 samples.

Gajapati district has recorded 3,537 confirmed cases and 23 deaths so far. Parlakhemundi contributed 719 cases and six deaths. The infection rate seems to be much lower than the case fatality rate in the southern Odisha town. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the Parlakhemundi sero-prevalence is a good indicator and corresponds to the new infections falling in this region of the State.

Survey findings 

  • Sero-prevalence ranged from minimum of 44 pc in Ward-2 to maximum of 92 pc in Ward 12 

  • 2 of the 15 clusters surveyed had a sero-prevalence of over 50 pc

  • Five wards had a sero-prevalence of over 70 pc

  • Police personnel had the highest sero-prevalence (54 pc) followed by healthcare workers (49 pc)

  • Women and those below the age of 40 years had a significant higher  sero-prevalence

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Parlakhemundi Odisha coronavirus cases
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp