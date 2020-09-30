STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP, Congress join hands over bridge demand over Mahanadi river in Odisha

Stepping up their activities, the BJP and Congress on Tuesday staged a road blockade on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway at Kotokana demanding a bridge over Mahanadi river at the place.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP and Congress workers staging road blockade demanding a bridge over Mahanadi river at Kotokana on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

BJP and Congress workers staging road blockade demanding a bridge over Mahanadi river at Kotokana on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Political heat has soared in Tirtol as the bypoll for the Assembly seat has been announced by the Election Commission.

Stepping up their activities, the BJP and Congress on Tuesday staged a road blockade on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway at Kotokana demanding a bridge over Mahanadi river at the place.

The protest comes a day after Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of a high-level bridge over Mahanadi on Tirtol-Posal-Sankheswar road through video-conferencing.

The agitators said villagers of 20 panchayats of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara are facing major inconvenience due to lack of a bridge at Kotokana which links both the districts.

Residents of Danilo, Gopalpur (S), Kanimul, Bishnupur, Krishnanandpur, Kolar and many other panchayats are forced to cross Mahanadi on a daily basis by boat risking their lives.

The worst sufferers are students who are experiencing a lot of difficulties to reach school in absence of a bridge. 

“The villagers are unhappy with the State Government for not paying heed to their long-standing demand,” alleged district youth Congress president Bedadyuti Prusty.

Sources said in 2015, locals had resorted to protests and staged mass dharna demanding a bridge to link the two districts. Though the administration pacified them by assuring them to fulfill their demand, no step has been taken. 

BJP leader Ramakant Bhoi, who is expected to contest in the upcoming bypoll, said since the demand of villagers is genuine, both BJP and Congress decided to stage a joint protest against the State Government’s deliberate neglect.

“The Chief Minister laid foundation stone of the bridge only to woo voters ahead of the bypoll. But we are genuinely concerned about the plight of villagers and will continue to protest until the Government fulfils their demand which is pending since the country’s Independence,” he said.

The road blockade was lifted after Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector Dharmendra Mallick rushed to the spot and assured the agitators to take up the matter with the Government within eight days.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BJP Congress Mahanadi
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp