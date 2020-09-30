BJP, Congress join hands over bridge demand over Mahanadi river in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Political heat has soared in Tirtol as the bypoll for the Assembly seat has been announced by the Election Commission.

Stepping up their activities, the BJP and Congress on Tuesday staged a road blockade on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway at Kotokana demanding a bridge over Mahanadi river at the place.

The protest comes a day after Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of a high-level bridge over Mahanadi on Tirtol-Posal-Sankheswar road through video-conferencing.

The agitators said villagers of 20 panchayats of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara are facing major inconvenience due to lack of a bridge at Kotokana which links both the districts.

Residents of Danilo, Gopalpur (S), Kanimul, Bishnupur, Krishnanandpur, Kolar and many other panchayats are forced to cross Mahanadi on a daily basis by boat risking their lives.

The worst sufferers are students who are experiencing a lot of difficulties to reach school in absence of a bridge.

“The villagers are unhappy with the State Government for not paying heed to their long-standing demand,” alleged district youth Congress president Bedadyuti Prusty.

Sources said in 2015, locals had resorted to protests and staged mass dharna demanding a bridge to link the two districts. Though the administration pacified them by assuring them to fulfill their demand, no step has been taken.

BJP leader Ramakant Bhoi, who is expected to contest in the upcoming bypoll, said since the demand of villagers is genuine, both BJP and Congress decided to stage a joint protest against the State Government’s deliberate neglect.

“The Chief Minister laid foundation stone of the bridge only to woo voters ahead of the bypoll. But we are genuinely concerned about the plight of villagers and will continue to protest until the Government fulfils their demand which is pending since the country’s Independence,” he said.

The road blockade was lifted after Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector Dharmendra Mallick rushed to the spot and assured the agitators to take up the matter with the Government within eight days.