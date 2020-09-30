STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Union Minister Srikant Jena seeks white paper on power tariff hike

Questioning the need for a tariff hike in the middle of the financial year and when all categories of consumers are in crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, Jena urged CM to explain the move.

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena has demanded a white paper from the State Government on the recent power tariff hike.

Questioning the need for a tariff hike in the middle of the financial year and when all categories of consumers are in crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, Jena urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to explain the anti-people move of his Government through a white paper.

Making a comparison of the State electricity rates with that of Dehli which is buying  power from Odisha, Jena said the Delhi Government could provide free power up to 200 units and keep the energy bill within Rs 1,000 for consumption up to 400 units while consumers here pay more Rs 1,700 for the same.

He said Odisha being a power generating State is charging more per unit of power while Delhi Government has been subsidising power since 2015-16. This is despite the fact that per capita income in Delhi is 10 times more than Odisha and power consumption in the national capital is much higher.

“There is no logic behind power tariff hike in the State which is generating one of the cheapest power in the country because of hydro generation and pit head-based thermal power plants,” he said.

Jena said the tariff hike by the OERC is to appease Tata Power which has recently taken over the CESU management and prospective bidders for three other distribution companies which are for sale.

