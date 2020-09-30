Odisha girl conferred with National Bravery Award this year goes missing, family cries foul

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 16-year-old girl, who was conferred the National Bravery Award this year, has gone missing from her house at Nipania village under Jamboo marine police limits since Monday.

The family members of the girl alleged she was abducted by a youth who wanted to marry her.

A student of Class X in a school near her village, the victim had received the National Bravery Award along with another local Purnima Giri in January.

Both of them were also conferred the Biju Patnaik Bravery Award on August 29 in Bhubaneswar.

Jamboo marine IIC Maheswar Sethi said the victim’s father had filed a complaint on Monday following which an FIR has been registered against accused Pradip Khada of Salio village within Erasama police limits. The complainant alleged his daughter reportedly ventured out of her home and did not return. As the search to trace turned futile, the victim’s parents decided to lodge a complaint with police.

Her father alleged she might have been lured by Pradip on the pretext of marriage. He said his daughter might have been forcibly carried away in a boat across Mahanadi river. A case bas been registered in this regard under sections 366, 363, 368 and 506 of IPC and section 8 of POCSO Act, 2012. Investigation into the matter is on.

The victim along with Purnima had risked their lives to save 12 persons including five children from drowning in Mahanadi river after their boat capsized on January 2 last year.