STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court stays public hearing on Vedanta plant expansion

Justice Mohapatra also issued notices to the State Government, OSPCB, Jharsuguda Collector and fixed October 5 as next date for hearing.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued a stay order on a notification issued by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for public hearing on the expansion of production capacity of Vedanta’s aluminum smelter plant in Jharsuguda.

The public hearing was scheduled to be held at Government UP School, Dalki in Kurebaga of the district at 11 am on Wednesday. OSPCB had issued the notification on September 27 to hear the grievances of people to be affected due to expansion of the plant.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice KR Mohapatra issued the interim order on a petition filed by Subrat Bhoi and Tejraj Kumura, both residents of Jharsuguda. The petition had challenged the notification on the ground that it violated the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner on August 31. The order prohibited large congregation of people of any nature, be it social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions. Advocate Partha Sarathi Nayak argued the case for the petitioners.

In his order, Justice Mohapatra said as an interim measure, it is directed that the public hearing pursuant to advertisement issued by the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, scheduled to be held on September 30 at 11 am ‘shall not be held till the next date’. Justice Mohapatra also issued notices to the State Government, OSPCB, Jharsuguda Collector and fixed October 5 as next date for hearing.

Vedanta is going to expand its annual production capacity from 16 lakh tonne to 18 lakh tonne and captive power plant capacity to 1,215 MW. For this purpose, land will be acquired in Brundamal, Katikela, Purna and Kurebaga villages.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Vedanta OSPCB
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp