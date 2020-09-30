Orissa High Court stays public hearing on Vedanta plant expansion

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued a stay order on a notification issued by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for public hearing on the expansion of production capacity of Vedanta’s aluminum smelter plant in Jharsuguda.

The public hearing was scheduled to be held at Government UP School, Dalki in Kurebaga of the district at 11 am on Wednesday. OSPCB had issued the notification on September 27 to hear the grievances of people to be affected due to expansion of the plant.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice KR Mohapatra issued the interim order on a petition filed by Subrat Bhoi and Tejraj Kumura, both residents of Jharsuguda. The petition had challenged the notification on the ground that it violated the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner on August 31. The order prohibited large congregation of people of any nature, be it social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions. Advocate Partha Sarathi Nayak argued the case for the petitioners.

In his order, Justice Mohapatra said as an interim measure, it is directed that the public hearing pursuant to advertisement issued by the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, scheduled to be held on September 30 at 11 am ‘shall not be held till the next date’. Justice Mohapatra also issued notices to the State Government, OSPCB, Jharsuguda Collector and fixed October 5 as next date for hearing.

Vedanta is going to expand its annual production capacity from 16 lakh tonne to 18 lakh tonne and captive power plant capacity to 1,215 MW. For this purpose, land will be acquired in Brundamal, Katikela, Purna and Kurebaga villages.