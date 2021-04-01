Three Maoists bid farewell to arms, join mainstream

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Three cadres of Andhra -Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari and BSF officers at the district police office here on Wednesday.

The three ultras who laid down arms to join the mainstream are Sambhu Dodi (25) of Chintaterem village and Rama Apka (25) of Ganglur in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh and Raghu Khara (25) of Beijing village within Jodamba police limits in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district. Sambhu and Rama had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit in 2009 as swadesh committee members of Jagurkonda area committee. In 2010, they joined the Narayanpatna area committee as platoon members.

They were working as area committee members of AOBSZC’s military platoon and carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh each, announced by the Odisha government, Khilari said. Raghu had joined CPI (Maoist)’s Gumma area committee in September 2017. He was working as the party member of Gumma area committee under AOBSZC and carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by the Odisha government.

The SP said the recent appeals by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik influenced the three to shun violence and join the mainstream. The lucrative surrender and rehabilitation package of the State government also motivated them to bid farewell to the Maoist outfit.

Khilari said establishment of a police station at Jodamba and company operating bases by BSF at Jantapai, Hantalguda, Jodamba (Darlabeda), Gorasetu, Andrahal and Mudulipada in Swabhiman Anchal have helped in creating a fear-free atmosphere in the region. Increased police operations and successes in interior areas and pertinent fear of police action have also led to curtailment of coercive actions of Maoist cadres.

The SP said the surrendered Maoists were disillusioned with their leaders after realizing that they were doing nothing for the development of Swabhiman Anchal. Discrimination on regional basis between Andhra and other cadres had made it tough for them to continue in the banned outfit. All of them will be rehabilitated and given monetary assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of Odisha government. They will also get financial assistance for building house, pursuing studies and training in a trade and vocation of their will, Khilari said.