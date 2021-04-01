STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh sees spike, people in Koraput worry

A spike in Covid infections in Chhattisgarh has left people of Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra in Koraput district in panic. 

Published: 01st April 2021 10:07 AM

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A spike in Covid infections in Chhattisgarh has left people of Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra in Koraput district in panic. These blocks are located close to Bastar district of Chhattisgarh where Covid cases are being reported on a daily basis.

The daily flow of traffic and visitors between Koraput district and Chhattisgarh remains high, especially through Chandili border in Kotpad. People of the neighbouring State visit Koraput for different work daily.

Besides, the Visakhapatnam-Raipur National Highway-26, lifeline for people of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, passes through Chandili. With an increase in Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, there is a possibility of the infection spreading in Koraput. 

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, Koraput district administration had put up check-points at Chandili border to monitor entry and exit of visitors to Chhattisgarh. No such surveillance is being kept at border points now. 

“We requested Kotpad block authorities to start monitoring movement of visitors at Chandili as a preventive measure but no arrangement has been made,” said Pankaj Patra, a resident of Kotpad. 
Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput Makaranda Behura admitted that cases are rising in Chhattisgarh and said the surveillance of outsiders at Chandili border will start only after the Special Relief Commissioner issues an order in this regard.

