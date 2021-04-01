Odisha class IX student stabbed by junior

By Express News Service

PURI: In a shocking incident, a Class IX student of Bholanath High School here was stabbed by his junior on Wednesday. Kumbharpara police said the victim was attacked by a student of Class VII. Both the students were residing in the school hostel. After the school closed in the afternoon, the accused attacked the Class IX student with a knife near the main gate.

On being informed about the incident by the school headmaster, police rushed to the spot and took the injured student to the hospital. The condition of the victim is stable. The accused student has been detained.

In a separate incident, a trader sustained critical injuries after being attacked by six miscreants at Matimandap Sahi near old Laxmi Bazaar. The victim, Raghunath Mohanty, owns a prasad shop. He was attacked after he refused to pay extortion. Mohanty was admitted to SCB MCH, Cuttack. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.