Class X boy steals neighbour’s ATM details, shops for Rs 13 lakh

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 15-year-old who went on a Rs 13 lakh shopping spree by stealing ATM card details of his neighbour was arrested by Jajpur Police on Wednesday. Before his luck ran out, the minor made the most of the opportunity and bought a laptop, five mobile phones, two bikes and electronics gadgets and household articles valued at over Rs 13 lakh. The boy’s aunt has also been arrested for assisting him in the crime. The incident took place in Sitaleswar village under Town police limits.

Police said, the victim Deepak Kumar Behera had received around Rs 30.77 lakh for his land acquired by the government last year. He had deposited the amount in his bank account. The boy, a Class X student, used to frequent Behera’s house since his family lived in the neighbourhood. Being immediate neighbours, both their families shared a good relationship.

Police said Behera’s wife used to take the minor to withdraw money from the ATM. During his visits to the ATM, the boy managed to get the password and number of Behera’s card. Later, he used the ATM card’s details and went on a shopping spree.

Behera came to know about the fraud when he went to the bank to check his account on Tuesday. He immediately lodged a complaint with police in this regard. Basing on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. After verifying the bank statement and CCTV footage, police arrested the boy and his aunt. The laptop, two mobile phones and as many bikes were seized from the boy’s possession. The boy’s parents are absconding since Behera filed the complaint with police.