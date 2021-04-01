STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Class X boy steals neighbour’s ATM details, shops for Rs 13 lakh

The boy’s aunt has also been arrested for assisting him in the crime. The incident took place in Sitaleswar village under Town police limits. 

Published: 01st April 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 15-year-old who went on a Rs 13 lakh shopping spree by stealing ATM card details of his neighbour was arrested by Jajpur Police on Wednesday. Before his luck ran out, the minor made the most of the opportunity and bought a laptop, five mobile phones, two bikes and electronics gadgets and household articles valued at over Rs 13 lakh. The boy’s aunt has also been arrested for assisting him in the crime. The incident took place in Sitaleswar village under Town police limits. 

Police said, the victim Deepak Kumar Behera had received around Rs 30.77 lakh for his land acquired by the government last year. He had deposited the amount in his bank account. The boy, a Class X student, used to frequent Behera’s house since his family lived in the neighbourhood. Being immediate neighbours, both their families shared a good relationship.

Police said Behera’s wife used to take the minor to withdraw money from the ATM. During his visits to the ATM, the boy managed to get the password and number of Behera’s card. Later, he used the ATM card’s details and went on a shopping spree.

Behera came to know about the fraud when he went to the bank to check his account on Tuesday. He immediately lodged a complaint with police in this regard. Basing on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. After verifying the bank statement and CCTV footage, police arrested the boy and his aunt. The laptop, two mobile phones and as many bikes were seized from the boy’s possession. The boy’s parents are absconding since Behera filed the complaint with police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp