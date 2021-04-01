Elephant found dead in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An elephant’s death went unnoticed for more than a week in Rani Bania reserve forest under Athagarh division, raising questions over the efficiency of Forest department field staff. Locals who had gone to the forest in Khuntuni range for collecting firewood spotted the carcass of the elephant and alerted the officials on Tuesday. The officials rushed to the spot and buried the decomposed body after conducting post-mortem.

Athagarh DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav, who made a spot inquiry, said the female elephant aged around 40 years is suspected to have died due to some infection. The postmortem report is awaited, he added. On the other hand, another 40-year-old female elephant was found lying sick inside Uparakata reserve forest under Narasinghpur forest range. The forest officials have started treating the ailing elephant with the help of a team of experts from OUAT headed by Dr Indramani Nath.

Jadav said the elephant was suffering from internal infection due to excess worms. “Condition of the ailing elephant is improving. We are closely monitoring her health,” he said. “There are around 126 elephants in Athagarh Forest Division. Two have died in Athagarh division in the last three months, which is a matter of serious concern. The forest officials should initiate concrete steps to ascertain the causes and save the lives of elephants,” said Athagarh Bikash Parishad president Ram Narayan Mohanty.