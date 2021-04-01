STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Focus on testing, tracking and treatment to contain resurgence

Amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in some districts, the State government on Wednesday issued guidelines for April in view of religious festivals and the ensuing Pipili by-poll. 

Published: 01st April 2021 09:55 AM

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing.

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

The guideline besides stressing on the testing, tracking and treatment, has allowed the district authorities and municipal commissioners to enforce micro containment zones as and when necessary to contain the spread of the infection.

As per the guideline issued by the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), large congregations are prohibited and 200 people with Covid norms are allowed in marriage and 50 persons in funeral functions. Political meetings and other functions/gatherings in connection with Pipili by-elections will be conducted as permitted by the Election Commission of India/Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha within the jurisdiction of the assembly constituency. 

A maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 persons will be allowed in the closed spaces. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory in political meetings. The District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer/authorised officer will ensure strict enforcement of the conditions for holding political meetings and other functions/gatherings in connection with the by-poll.

Large congregations have been banned for social, religious and cultural events like Utkal Divas, Good Friday, Ram Navami, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Jhammu Jatra and others in different parts of the state next month. However, religious rituals in places of worship including in the places where such rituals are performed traditionally will continue as usual with a limited number of persons as allowed by the local authorities.

Comments

