Grand ‘Utkal Divas’ plans in Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As the battle for ownership of villages under Kotia panchayat continues between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, several organisations in Koraput are all set to celebrate Utkal Divas in the disputed cluster under Potangi block. Utkal Divas will be observed in a grand manner at the grass root level in the village in a bid to discourage further infiltration of AP administration to woo Kotia villagers.

Koraput Sabari Sanskrutik Sangathan will organise a cultural event in Phagunasenari on the occasion with participation from local and outside talents. “The people of Kotia have been detached from Odia culture and this celebration aims at making them reconnect with their roots,” said Goura Chandra Tripathy, convenor of the event.

Kotia has hogged headlines after officials of AP government launched welfare programmes, prompting Koraput district administration to speed up their developmental activities. The AP government had also conducted gram panchayat elections in Phatusenari, Phagunasenari and Talaganjaipadar last month.