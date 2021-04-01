Ornaments, cash looted from Puri Mausima temple in late-night heist

By Express News Service

PURI: Unidentified miscreants broke into the Mausima temple in Puri on Wednesday night and decamped with silver ornaments, valuable 'patta' clothes, and money from the donation box.

Servitor Biswanath Mishra said he closed the two temple gates after performing the final ritual of the deity in the night. "The next morning, I found the locks of the grill gates broken. The thieves took away ornaments and clothes of the deity and over Rs 30,000 from the donation box," he said.

On Thursday, Mishra lodged an FIR with Kumbharpara police in this regard. Puri SP K Vishal Singh said a senior police officer along with a scientific team is investigating the incident. The footage of the CCTV camera installed at the nearby market complex is being examined.

Mausima temple is located along the 'Badadanda' near Balagandi Chowk, almost midway on the three-km stretch of the road used as the venue for the annual Rath Yatra. This small temple is functionally connected with the Sri Jagannath temple.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings visit the temple once a year during the Rath Yatra.

As per tradition, the chariot of Lord Jagannath stops near Mausima temple on the Badadanda. The Lord tastes a delicious cake baked by his 'mausi' (aunt) before resuming the journey.

Expressing concern over the theft incident, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb urged the district administration to provide adequate security to the religious institutions of the pilgrim town.

"I am surprised to learn about the incident of theft from Shree Mausima temple. The district police administration must take all steps to nab the culprits," he said and demanded the administration to work out a comprehensive and effective strategy to ensure the safety and security of all places of worship in the holy Shreekshetra.