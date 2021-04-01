STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ornaments, cash looted from Puri Mausima temple in late-night heist

Lord Jagannath and his siblings visit the temple once a year during the Rath Yatra.

Published: 01st April 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

The Mausima temple in Puri (Youtube screengrab)

By Express News Service

PURI: Unidentified miscreants broke into the Mausima temple in Puri on Wednesday night and decamped with silver ornaments, valuable 'patta' clothes, and money from the donation box.

Servitor Biswanath Mishra said he closed the two temple gates after performing the final ritual of the deity in the night. "The next morning, I found the locks of the grill gates broken. The thieves took away ornaments and clothes of the deity and over Rs 30,000 from the donation box," he said.

On Thursday, Mishra lodged an FIR with Kumbharpara police in this regard. Puri SP K Vishal Singh said a senior police officer along with a scientific team is investigating the incident. The footage of the CCTV camera installed at the nearby market complex is being examined.

Mausima temple is located along the 'Badadanda' near Balagandi Chowk, almost midway on the three-km stretch of the road used as the venue for the annual Rath Yatra. This small temple is functionally connected with the Sri Jagannath temple.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings visit the temple once a year during the Rath Yatra.

As per tradition, the chariot of Lord Jagannath stops near Mausima temple on the Badadanda. The Lord tastes a delicious cake baked by his 'mausi' (aunt) before resuming the journey.

Expressing concern over the theft incident, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb urged the district administration to provide adequate security to the religious institutions of the pilgrim town.

"I am surprised to learn about the incident of theft from Shree Mausima temple. The district police administration must take all steps to nab the culprits," he said and demanded the administration to work out a comprehensive and effective strategy to ensure the safety and security of all places of worship in the holy Shreekshetra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mausima temple Puri Jagannath Temple Gundicha temple theft
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp