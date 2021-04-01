STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pipili bypoll: Arms holders asked to surrender weapons   

Puri district administration has asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms with the police ahead of Pipili by-election on April 17.

Published: 01st April 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

gun, bullet

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Puri district administration has asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms with the police ahead of Pipili by-election on April 17. There are about 150 licensed arms holders in Pipili Assembly segment and 30 per cent of them have so far deposited their weapons with the police.

During a review meeting of the security arrangements via video conferencing on Wednesday, DGP Abhay stressed strict enforcement of model code of conduct, adherence of Election Commission of India’s guidelines and Covid-19 protocols for police and security arrangements including visits of VIPs and VVIPs. 

With focus on free, fair and incident-free by-poll, the DGP directed police officials to intensify measures like arresting habitual offenders under Sections 107 and 110 of CrPC, seizure of illegal arms and illicit liquor and execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs).

Police have already booked 504 persons under Section 107 of CrPC, 25 habitual offenders under 110 CrPC and  executed/disposed of 73 NBWs. Police are also conducting raids at various areas in Pipili to check the sale of illicit liquor.

ADG Law and Order YK Jethwa, Director Intelligence Radha Kishan Sharma, DIG Central Range Jai Narayan Pankaj and Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh attended the meeting. At least 15 platoons of Odisha Police and one company of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed to ensure smooth and incident free by-poll. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gun owners firearms pipili bypoll
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp