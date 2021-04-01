Pipili bypoll: Arms holders asked to surrender weapons   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Puri district administration has asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms with the police ahead of Pipili by-election on April 17. There are about 150 licensed arms holders in Pipili Assembly segment and 30 per cent of them have so far deposited their weapons with the police.

During a review meeting of the security arrangements via video conferencing on Wednesday, DGP Abhay stressed strict enforcement of model code of conduct, adherence of Election Commission of India’s guidelines and Covid-19 protocols for police and security arrangements including visits of VIPs and VVIPs.

With focus on free, fair and incident-free by-poll, the DGP directed police officials to intensify measures like arresting habitual offenders under Sections 107 and 110 of CrPC, seizure of illegal arms and illicit liquor and execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs).

Police have already booked 504 persons under Section 107 of CrPC, 25 habitual offenders under 110 CrPC and executed/disposed of 73 NBWs. Police are also conducting raids at various areas in Pipili to check the sale of illicit liquor.

ADG Law and Order YK Jethwa, Director Intelligence Radha Kishan Sharma, DIG Central Range Jai Narayan Pankaj and Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh attended the meeting. At least 15 platoons of Odisha Police and one company of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed to ensure smooth and incident free by-poll.