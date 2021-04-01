STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ragging haunts Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology again

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reason of ragging.

Published: 01st April 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reason of ragging. Two second year students of the institute have accused their seniors of ragging them.

The victims lodged a complaint with the institute authorities. The incident allegedly took place on March 28 in one of the hostels and the victims lodged the complaint with their warden the same day.  According to the complaint, at around 4 am on March 28, some senior students came to the hostel room of the two victims and asked them to come to the adjoining room. The victims went to the nearby room and found other senior students already present there.

They were allegedly made to kneel and give their introduction. The duo also alleged that the seniors were smoking cannabis and consuming alcohol at the time and some even puffed smoke right into their faces. They were also asked to answer some vulgar questions. The complaint named of one of the seniors involved in the illegal act. The seniors reportedly threatened the duo against complaining about the incident to anyone. The victims described the incident as traumatising and requested the authorities to take early action against the accused.

Sources said the complaint was forwarded to the anti-ragging cell of the institute and a probe has already been launched by the disciplinary committee. In-charge Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT BB Pati confirmed the ragging allegation and said an inquiry to find out the veracity of the claim is underway. The disciplinary panel will submit a detailed report basing on which action will be taken. 

Earlier this month, 18 fourth year MBBS students of VIMSAR, Burla were fined Rs 54,000 for ragging. 
In August 2019, a video showing around 50 students being ragged by seniors in VSSUT had gone viral. Following inquiry, the authorities slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 each on 52 students for their involvement in the incident and debarred 10 students from appearing the examination for one year.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VSSUT Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology ragging
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp