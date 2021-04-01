Ragging haunts Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology again

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reason of ragging. Two second year students of the institute have accused their seniors of ragging them.

The victims lodged a complaint with the institute authorities. The incident allegedly took place on March 28 in one of the hostels and the victims lodged the complaint with their warden the same day. According to the complaint, at around 4 am on March 28, some senior students came to the hostel room of the two victims and asked them to come to the adjoining room. The victims went to the nearby room and found other senior students already present there.

They were allegedly made to kneel and give their introduction. The duo also alleged that the seniors were smoking cannabis and consuming alcohol at the time and some even puffed smoke right into their faces. They were also asked to answer some vulgar questions. The complaint named of one of the seniors involved in the illegal act. The seniors reportedly threatened the duo against complaining about the incident to anyone. The victims described the incident as traumatising and requested the authorities to take early action against the accused.

Sources said the complaint was forwarded to the anti-ragging cell of the institute and a probe has already been launched by the disciplinary committee. In-charge Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT BB Pati confirmed the ragging allegation and said an inquiry to find out the veracity of the claim is underway. The disciplinary panel will submit a detailed report basing on which action will be taken.

Earlier this month, 18 fourth year MBBS students of VIMSAR, Burla were fined Rs 54,000 for ragging.

In August 2019, a video showing around 50 students being ragged by seniors in VSSUT had gone viral. Following inquiry, the authorities slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 each on 52 students for their involvement in the incident and debarred 10 students from appearing the examination for one year.

