RRTs to be deployed in districts bordering Chhattisgarh to monitor movement of people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the surge in Covid-19 cases in districts bordering Chhattisgarh has sparked concern, Odisha government on Wednesday decided to deploy rapid response teams (RRTs) at bus stands and trade centres for an enhanced surveillance on movement of people from the neighbouring State.

Administrative officials of bordering districts have been asked to engage PRI members, ASHA and anganwadi workers to monitor the returnees and sensitise and mobilise them for testing. As the laxity in public health efforts can lead to sudden surge of cases, the State government has directed district officials to take proactive and focused action to ensure that the infection does not spread.

After a meeting with collectors and SPs of bordering districts, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the districts have been asked to discourage non-essential travel of people to Chhattisgarh and other high-risk neighbouring states in order to check the resurgence.

“Since the inter-State movement of buses cannot be restricted as per MHA guidelines, the RRTs will sensitise people about non-essential travels and Covid appropriate behaviour. The PRI members will ensure quarantining and testing of suspects and close contacts of positive cases,” he said. The districts reporting maximum cases have been asked to go for regular mapping of cases besides reviewing sub-areas - urban and rural wise indicators, geographical spread and source of infection to monitor doubling rate on real time basis.

“The districts with high case load and fast growth of cases have been asked to conduct at least 50 per cent RT-PCR tests and complete first dose vaccination of the priority age group of 45 years and above within two weeks,” Mohapatra added.

The State recorded 297 fresh infections, the highest daily count so far this year, from 24 of the 30 districts in last 24 hours. With 57 cases Kalahandi topped the list, followed by Khurda (33), Nuapada (31), Bargarh (18), Cuttack and Sambalpur (17 each) and Keonjhar (12).Of the 1841 cases detected in the State in last one week, five bordering districts - Nuapada, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Balangir and Jharsuguda accounted for over 40 per cent (pc) cases.

The maximum 194 cases have been recorded in Nuapada since March 24. While Sundargarh reported 161 cases, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Balangir and Jharsuguda registered 135, 134, 74 and 49 cases respectively. With this the tally rose to 3,40,917. The active cases now stand at 1,852 after recovery of 3.37 lakh patients.