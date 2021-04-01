STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Water scarcity hits crops, green gram farmers in fix

As subsidised seeds were reportedly not supplied by the Agriculture department, the farmers had to buy them from the local market.

Published: 01st April 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Scanty rainfall, funds crunch and lack of awareness on use of machinery like sprinklers have taken a toll on green gram (moong) cultivation in the district leaving farmers in the lurch.
Farmers in the district had cultivated green gram on 62,116 hectare of land.

A green gram farmer affected
by scanty rain

As subsidised seeds were reportedly not supplied by the Agriculture department, the farmers had to buy them from the local market. But due to scarce rainfall in the last four months, the hopes of farmers were shattered as the crops got affected.  

Even after such plight, the farmers could not use machinery like water sprinklers which could have helped save the crops. Reason, lack of awareness on using such machinery and funds crunch. Only 4o of  2,198 farmers who had sown green gram in the district bought the sprinklers which were sold at a subsidised rate of `12,000 per unit by the Agriculture department.

But the sprinklers too did not help as farmers alleged those stopped functioning within a couple of months. A farmer of Naugaon said the sprinkler he had bought stopped functioning within a couple of months due to which his crop on around 2.5 acre of land was spoiled. 

Sarat Chandra Nayak (65) of Sanpur village in Jagatsinghpur block said he does not recall facing such adverse conditions in the past. “I had cultivated green gram on two acre of land and now it is tough to even recover the cost of seeds,” he said. Sources said green gram crops have suffered considerable damage in Balikuda, Erasama, Tirtol, Kujang, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur, Naugaon and Biridi blocks of the district. 

Chief district agriculture officer, Rabinarayan Mohapatra said if it does not rain in the next 5-7 days, more damage would be caused. He said the Agriculture department had spread awareness on use of sprinklers among farmers and since a few used the machine, the damage to the crop is significant this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp