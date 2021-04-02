Boy steals cash, gold from parents to ‘buy smartphone’  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Lure of a smartphone for online gaming activities prompted a nine-year-old boy in Paradip to loot cash and gold ornaments from his parents on Thursday. The boy, a Class VI student of Badapadia in Paradip town, is the son of snack seller Hari Sahoo.

He was reportedly instigated by three of his friends, aged 11, 19 and 20 respectively, to commit the crime. He stole Rs 13,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh from his parents. The boy’s friends coaxed him to buy a smartphone and a laptop. One of his friends gave the stolen gold ornaments to his mother who mortgaged some of the jewellery at a local bank and sold the rest to a goldsmith.

Meanwhile, Hari has lodged a complaint with Paradip Model police stating that his son was innocent and committed the crime under the influence of three friends. IIC Rajani Kant Samal said the stolen ornaments have been seized and probe is on.