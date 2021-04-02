STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination: Odisha clocks two lakh jabs on day one of Phase-III drive

Published: 02nd April 2021 08:40 AM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Thursday clocked a massive two lakh COVID-19 vaccinations as the Phase-III drive for inoculation of people above 45 years, irrespective of comorbidities, commenced across all the districts.

The State had set a target of vaccinating two lakh people daily from April 1 and achieved it on the first day with eligible people turning up in large numbers at the government and private vax centres. Of a total 2,03,162 vaccinations on the day, 1,22,473 were people above 45 years, besides 77,042 senior citizens and 3,647 healthcare and frontline workers. 

"As many as 1,21,855 people aged 45 to 59 years irrespective of health condition have got the first dose and the rest in the age bracket have received the second dose. It will definitely send a positive message among others who are still hesitating to get vaccinated," Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said.

The State had set up 1,342 centres for vaccination. Three districts achieved over 100 per cent coverage with Khurda topping the list with 101 per cent. As six districts fell behind, the government has directed the collectors and municipal commissioners to review their performance and make required arrangement to meet the target.  

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said Angul, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Bargarh have vaccinated less than 70 pc of the target. "The district officials have been asked to monitor closely and achieve the daily target, including the backlog," he said.

As the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced to hold the vaccination sessions on all days at all centres (both public and private) including the gazette holidays in April in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the State government has directed the districts to augment the arrangement and increase the number of vaccination centres to achieve the target.

So far, a total of 26,14,175 doses of vaccines have been administered in the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to review district-wise performance on Tuesday.

