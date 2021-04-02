Lawmakers violate COVID-19 safety norms at Utkal Divas celebrations in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A large number of political leaders including ministers and legislators, most of them without masks, gathered at Bellevue square here on Thursday to celebrate Utkal Divas in gross violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

After unveiling of the high relief mural sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, around 150 political leaders and BJD party workers congregated on its pedestal throwing the social distancing norm to the wind. Most of them were found wearing masks below their chin or nose.

On March 23 too, a massive rally was organised to mark the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's first visit to Odisha in the city violating the COVID norms. Hundreds of people came out of their homes to participate in the rally without wearing masks, even as police present there did nothing to stop them.

"Such irresponsible activities should not be expected from lawmakers. If such trend continues, then the infection will further spread in the city," said a health expert calling upon the district administration to either refrain from organising such functions or strictly enforce safety protocols.

23 fresh cases in Cuttack

The city on Thursday registered 23 new cases including 14 from home quarantine. Six local contact cases were detected from Bidanasi, Alisha Bazaar, Haripur, Mahanadi Vihar and CDA Sector-6 areas. Similarly, 12 cases were detected from the city on Wednesday.

As on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area stands at 16,690 with 152 active cases. As many as 16,450 patients have recovered while the disease has claimed 88 lives so far in CMC area.