Mother-daughter duo found dead

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The decomposed bodies of a woman and her teenage daughter were found inside their house in Kisinda village on Thursday. They were identified as 45-year-old Sujata Patel and her daughter Utkalika Patel (14), a Class X student. Police said Sujata’s husband Kishore Patel and her elder daughter Swagatika had gone to visit a relative last week.

On returning home on Thursday afternoon, they found the mother-daughter duo lying dead in a room. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. Rairakhol SDPO Hadibandhu Swain said villagers had last seen the mother and daughter outside their house on Tuesday evening. “No external injuries were found on the bodies. Cause of the deaths can only be ascertained after getting the autopsy report. Investigation is on,” he added.