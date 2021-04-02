NHRC orders Odisha government to compensate Rs one lakh aid to failed tubectomy victim

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here has directed Odisha government to pay Rs 1 lakh to a woman whose intestine was cut during a tubectomy operation in Muribahal block three years back.

It has also asked Odisha Chief Secretary to furnish a copy of the proof of payment to the Commission within six weeks. The victim, Jemamani Tahani of Salebhata village in Muribahal, was admitted to the local community health centre for tubectomy in October 2017.

However, the surgery went wrong when the doctors cut her intestine during the procedure. A critical Jemamani had to be kept under observation in the hospital for 15 days following the goof-up. Earlier, responding to the NHRC order, the Special Secretary to Health and Family Welfare department had ruled out the need for compensation as the patient had recovered and was in good health.

However, the NHRC reaffirmed its position and ordered Rs 1L compensation as the victim had to undergo trauma due to medical negligence.