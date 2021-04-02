Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls upon people to abide by COVID guidelines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon the people of Odisha to abide by all the COVID-19 guidelines to defeat the deadly virus as a second wave looms over the State.

"We are now passing through a very difficult time. We have been able to fight COVID-19 pandemic due to your cooperation for more than a year now. I request you abide by all the guidelines to defeat the virus as a second wave now threatens the State," the Chief Minister said in a message to the people on Utkal Divas.

Odisha will celebrate 100th year of formation of separate state in 2036, the Chief Minister said and added that we should aim to make Odisha a model state in the country by that time.