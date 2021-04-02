STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Woman, paramour among three detained for burning husband alive

Sources said Alok had married Jyoti in July, 2020 but soon after,  marital discord started between the couple as Jyoti was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another man.

Published: 02nd April 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police detained a woman and her paramour along with another person for their alleged involvement in the death of her husband in Fakirpada village.

The trio was identified as Jyoti Kandi, Dibakar Kandi (19) of Patenigaon and Rudra Sethy (21) of Chandura. Jyoti’s husband Alok Kandi (28) had sustained serious burns under mysterious circumstances on March 22 and succumbed on Wednesday night.  

Sources said Alok had married Jyoti in July, 2020 but soon after,  marital discord started between the couple as Jyoti was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another man. On March 22, Alok sustained serious injuries in a fire incident and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he succumbed. 

Locals alleged that when Alok was admitted to the hospital, a man used to clandestinely visit Jyoti. After hearing about Alok’s death, Dibakar and Rudra were trying to whisk Jyoti away on a bike when locals intercepted them. They were later handed over to police. 

Later, basing on Alok’s brother Rajendra’s complaint against the trio alleging that they burnt Alok, all the accused were detained. Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said the cause of Alok’s death is yet to be ascertained and investigation into the matter is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp