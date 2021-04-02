Odisha: Woman, paramour among three detained for burning husband alive

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police detained a woman and her paramour along with another person for their alleged involvement in the death of her husband in Fakirpada village.

The trio was identified as Jyoti Kandi, Dibakar Kandi (19) of Patenigaon and Rudra Sethy (21) of Chandura. Jyoti’s husband Alok Kandi (28) had sustained serious burns under mysterious circumstances on March 22 and succumbed on Wednesday night.

Sources said Alok had married Jyoti in July, 2020 but soon after, marital discord started between the couple as Jyoti was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another man. On March 22, Alok sustained serious injuries in a fire incident and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he succumbed.

Locals alleged that when Alok was admitted to the hospital, a man used to clandestinely visit Jyoti. After hearing about Alok’s death, Dibakar and Rudra were trying to whisk Jyoti away on a bike when locals intercepted them. They were later handed over to police.

Later, basing on Alok’s brother Rajendra’s complaint against the trio alleging that they burnt Alok, all the accused were detained. Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said the cause of Alok’s death is yet to be ascertained and investigation into the matter is on.