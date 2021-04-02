Water sports facility inaugrated at Odisha's Hirakud Dam, to boost tourist footfall

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to boost tourist footfall, the State government launched water sports on the right dyke of Hirakud Dam near Jhankarani temple in Burla on Thursday. The maiden water sports facility was inaugurated by Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera and chairperson of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Shreemayee Mishra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said the State government is laying thrust on development of tourism in Odisha. As part of the efforts to promote adventure tourism, subsidy is being provided to firms interested in setting up facilities at tourist spots across the State.

Bhubaneswar-based firm Akela Adventure Private Limited has been entrusted the task of running and managing water sports activities at the reservoir. Water sports like jet ski, speed boats, water scooter, bumper boat, banana boat, kayak and paddle boat will be available for tourists at the reservoir between 8 am and 6 pm for prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,500.

Assistant Director of Tourism Hemanta Pradhan said water sports will be an added attraction for tourists visiting the dam. For security reasons, a limited area of the reservoir has been demarcated for water sports and the firm responsible for managing the activities will be allowed to operate only within the area.

“The firm will also ensure security of the tourists and provide them safety gear,” he said.