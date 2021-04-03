STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 brokers nabbed for diverting patients from SCB MCH

 Police said the brokers usually target poor patients and divert them to private hospitals for commission. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested six brokers including three staff of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) for diverting patients from the MCH to private hospitals. They are Jitendranath Rana of Patapur in Banki, Pradip Naik, Abinash Behera of Nimpur in Jagatpur, Balia Naik of Badaberana in Badamba, Litua Das of Chanchapada in Kissan Nagar and Sk Sultan of Korei in Jajpur. While Jitendranath, Pradip, Abinash are working as contractual attendants in SCB MCH, Balia, Litua and Sultan are drivers of private ambulances engaged at the premier government run hospital of the State.

In an early morning raid, Mangalabag police nabbed the six while they were asking attendants of two patients - Digambar Dalei of Jajpur and Manoranjan Pradhan of Cuttack’s Satyabhamapur - to shift their patients from the MCH Casualty ward to a private hospital. Introducing themselves as staff of private hospitals and nursing homes, they assured the attendants that the patients would be given better treatment by reputed doctors at very cheap prices at the private hospitals.  Police said the brokers usually target poor patients and divert them to private hospitals for commission. 

