BJP worker attacked allegedly by BJD supporters in Sahajapur panchayat

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Pipili by-election on April 17, pre-poll violence erupted in Sahajapur panchayat where a BJP worker was allegedly attacked by local BJD supporters on Friday.The incident occurred when BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanayak was campaigning in Raigurupur village. Party worker Chitta Ranjan Nayak was going to attend the rally when alleged BJD activists manhandled him and damaged his two-wheeler.

Soon after the incident, the saffron party leaders including BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan, and MLAs Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Nityananda Gond rushed to Pipili police station and staged demonstration for over 45 minutes demanding arrest of the accused.“BJD workers have always intimidated voters in Sahajapur panchayat and tried not to allow the Opposition parties to campaign,” Harichandan alleged.

BJP leaders withdrew their agitation after senior police officers assured them that the accused will be nabbed within 24 hours. They also threatened to intensify their protest if the accused are not apprehended soon.However, BJD leaders refuted the allegations made by BJP. “The incident is being blown out of proportion and it clearly indicates that the BJP has realised that it is on the back foot,” said BJD’s Pipili poll observer Pratap Keshari Deb.Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 294, 323 and 506 of IPC in the connection. Around 15 platoons of Odisha Police and one company of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed to ensure smooth election.