Equip students with 21st century skills to make them job creators: V-P Naidu to Universities

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asked universities and educational institutions in the country to equip students with requisite skills of the 21st century so that they can emerge as job creators and not as mere job seekers.

Addressing the 50th convocation ceremony of the premier Utkal University here as the Chief Guest, Naidu said, “The aim of education is not only cognitive development but also building character and creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with the key 21st-century skills.”

He also said that the New Education Policy focuses primarily on instilling in our students this ability to face the world with confidence.

Citing the examples of ancient Indian institutions such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Vallabhi, and Vikramashila, Naidu emphasised the need to bring back this great Indian tradition to the country’s education system to create well-rounded and innovative individuals who will have the distinctive ability to transform the country both socially and economically.

He called upon the youths to take inspiration from Odisha’s glorious past and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Odisha has a rich and inspiring history. The kings of Odisha played an important role in building cross-cultural links with South East Asia. The Kalinga Empire was also known for its glorious maritime traditions. I want you to take inspiration from these stories and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation,” the Vice-President said.

The VP on this occasion stressed the need for the inclusion of positive aspects of tribal communities in the school curriculum.

Highlighting a study carried out by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), the Vice-President said the tribal population in Odisha was largely untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic mainly because of the unique customary practices and traditions of tribes such as walking in rows (instead of groups) and eating (immunity boosting) natural food.

Mentioning that Odisha is home to 62 different tribal communities who constitute 23 per cent of the state’s total population, he called for priority to their development and welfare and asked all to approach the tribals with respect and sensitivity.

“Paternalistic attitude towards tribals is wrong. Truth is that we have a lot to learn from the tribal communities who live a simple life in harmony with nature”, he added.

He also advised that institutions like Utkal University should take up research on issues faced by tribals and actively contribute to policy formation for their development and well-being.

The VC also drew attention to the regular occurrence of natural disasters like cyclones, floods, and droughts in the State and called for making disaster management an integral part of the education from early days. “This would prepare us better to face any such calamity in the future,” he opined.

Naidu congratulated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu, Kumari Justice Sanju Panda, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) director Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sanghathan advisor Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Advisor for being conferred Honoris Causa by the University. He also congratulated the degrees and doctoral degree holders and the Gold Medalists.

Governor and Chancellor of the University Prof Ganeshi Lal, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo, and Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya also spoke.