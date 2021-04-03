More centres for Plus II exam this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is planning to increase the number of test centres for the annual Plus Two examination to maintain adequate social distance between the students in wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the State.The Plus Two examination will begin on May 18 with around 3.5 lakh students appearing for it.

Council officials said the sudden surge throws fresh challenges to them as they do not have adequate resources to conduct the tests in online mode. “Even if we plan online tests, it is not feasible given the inadequate computer laboratory facilities in higher secondary schools and shortage of computers. Besides, many students in rural areas do not have access to internet,” said an official.

He added that the Council is mulling to increase the number of examination centres to ensure that social distancing is maintained among students. “We have started working in this direction and expecting to finalise the list of centres before completion of the practical exams on May 8,” he said. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the department is keeping an eye on the situation and will take all appropriate measures to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly.

As per the CHSE notification, the examination will be conducted from May 18 and continue till June 12. The tests for Science stream will begin from May 18, while that for the Arts and Commerce streams will start a day later. The Plus Two examination this year is being conducted two months later than the usual schedule due to Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the 2020-21 academic session by several months.

Last year, the SME department had scrapped the Annual Plus II Exams 2020 midway after the outbreak of the health crisis and adopted an alternative assessment method for the pending papers of all the streams.

Officials, however, said it would be too early to say if such a move will be required this time as the department has handled the situation effectively so far in CHSE affiliated schools where classes are taking place for Class XI and XII students.