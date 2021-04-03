‘Never forget your mother, motherland’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People should never forget their mother, motherland, and mother tongue, opined Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday. Launching the book ‘My Mother - My Hero’ authoured by Kandhamal MP, noted educationist and social worker Achyuta Samanta in presence of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan, the Vice President said writing a biography on one’s mother is highly inspiring. “We read biographies of entrepreneurs, explorers and scientists, but writing the biography of a mother is something different and unique. It is very inspiring”, the Vice President said. Samanta, who has penned the book on his mother Neelimarani, said all his accomplishments are dedicated to her. “Her ideologies inspired me to do something for the society,” he said.