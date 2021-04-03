‘Never forget your mother, motherland’

BHUBANESWAR: People should never forget their mother, motherland, and mother tongue, opined Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday. Launching the book ‘My Mother - My Hero’ authoured by Kandhamal MP, noted educationist and social worker Achyuta Samanta in presence of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan, the Vice President said writing a biography on one’s mother is highly inspiring. “We read biographies of entrepreneurs, explorers and scientists, but writing the biography of a mother is something different and unique. It is very inspiring”, the Vice President said. Samanta, who has penned the book on his mother Neelimarani, said all his accomplishments are dedicated to her. “Her ideologies inspired me to do something for the society,” he said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Busy on phone call, nurse gives two doses of Covid vaccine to woman in UP
'Didi now looking for place outside Bengal': Modi hits back at TMC's 2024 Varanasi 'challenge'
Police hunt for man who dumped pistol, five bullets in trolley at Kochi's Lulu Mall
'No more compromises': Kerala govt's woman-centric campaign is setting social media alight
Tamil Nadu to intensify restrictions based on requirement to contain Covid-19, says Chief Secretary
Odisha BJP MLAs hurl slippers towards Speaker's podium, three suspended