Porous border triggers Covid resurgence panic in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The fear of Covid-19 resurgence looms large in Malkangiri district as the administration is yet to start screening of people arriving at border check points from high-risk states like Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which are witnessing a spike in positive cases.

Spot screening and testing facilities are yet to come up at the porous Malkangiri-Chhattisgarh borders at Chalanguda near Dornapal bridge and Mugi point in Motu. Usually, people from Chhattisgarh and Telangana reach Malkangiri after crossing Saveri river and the inter-State border check post at Motu.

Sources said hundreds of people from these neighbouring states are entering the district everyday without being screened for Covid-like symptoms. Besides, the administration has no details of passengers entering Malkangiri from these high-risk areas. Only the police have set up check posts at some vulnerable inter-State border points.

Apart from the lax surveillance at borders, the administration has no clue whether those arriving from the Covid hotspots are adhering to the mandatory isolation norms. The authorities have also become complacent in enforcing safety guidelines in several areas of the district.

Besides, the district headquarters hospital (DHH) is receiving many patients from Sukma in Chhattisgarh every day and hence, the administration and health officials need to be extra cautious in checking the spread of infection, the sources added.

Contacted, chief district medical officer Praful Kumar Nanda admitted that spot screening and testing facilities have not been put in place at the inter-State border points. The district Collector will take a decision in this regard soon, he informed.

Meanwhile, the administration on Friday made it mandatory for all people to wear face masks and warned that a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 will be imposed on violators. The local businessmen and shopkeepers have been asked to ensure social distancing and keep hand sanitiser on their premises. A total ban has been imposed on cultural programmes and festivals in Malkangiri.

