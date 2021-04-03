STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Woman falls into lift shaft at MKCG, injured critically

The victim, 68-year-old Puna Sahoo of Hugulapata village, had gone to MKCG with her son Hari, a daily labourer, for eye check up.

An injured Puna Sahoo at MKCG Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after accidentally falling into an under-construction lift shaft from the second floor of the Eye department at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here. Though the incident took place on March 31, the incident came to light after the hospital authorities shifted the victim to SCBMCH in Cuttack on Friday morning. 

The victim, 68-year-old Puna Sahoo of Hugulapata village, had gone to MKCG with her son Hari, a daily labourer, for eye check up. She underwent tests at the Eye department on the second floor. When Hari went down to collect the test reports, Puna, while walking around, accidentally fell into the lift shaft and suffered serious injuries. 

She suffered fractures on her skull and limbs following which the MCH authorities referred her to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after preliminary treatment. However, she was sent back from AIIMS as the authorities there said her condition was stable.  After Puna returned, Hari along with some locals raised a hue and cry about the security lapse and callous attitude of MKCG authorities on Thursday evening. On Friday, the hospital authorities shifted Puna to SCBMCH. 

While the incident has exposed the loopholes in the security arrangements at MKCG, the college authorities shifted the blame on to Public Works department which is carrying out the construction work. 
Incidentally, MKCG has outsourced over 100 security guards who are deployed at different departments. None of the security guards was believed to be present when Puna met with the accident.

Meanwhile, Head of department, Ophthalmology Dr P Panda said while searching for the toilet, the victim mistakenly opened the door of the under-construction lift room and fell down.  Locals have urged the RDC (South), who is also the chairman of the managing committee of MKCG, to investigate the mishap.

