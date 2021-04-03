Woman killed by brother-in-law over property dispute in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A woman was killed by her brother-in-law over property dispute in Sikharpur Uparsahi at Cuttack on Friday. The deceased is Kamakshi Mohanty, a widow, and the accused Himansu Mohanty alias Muna has been arrested. Kamakshi was staying in her in-laws house along with her mother-in-law, Himansu and his wife after the death of her husband four years back. There was a dispute between her and Himansu over landed property with the latter allegedly tortured her suspecting that she would sell her share of property to some other person.

An altercation erupted between the woman and her brother-in-law over the issue on Thursday night. On Friday she was performing puja in the house when Himasu barged into the room and attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her in the stomach and then slit her throat. Police said the victim bled to death at the spot. The accused then surrendered before the police. DCP Prateek Singh said preliminary investigation reveals that the murder resulted due to a fallout over land dispute.