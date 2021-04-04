COVID-19 resurgence looms over Kalahandi as district reports 249 cases in last ten days

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Odisha with Kalahandi reporting 249 positive cases in the last 10 days, with 26 cases in the last 24 hours.

The district administration had declared a private college in Bhawanipatna as containment zone for 14 days starting March 30 when 36 students tested positive for the infection.

Similarly, on March 27, a hotel and market complex in Junagarh were declared as containment zones.

Similarly, on April 1, Seragarh and Mandel villages under Narla block were declared as containment zones by the orders of the respective sarpanchs.

On April 2, six persons of Limser village under Golamunda block tested positive and one death in home isolation was reported, prompting the sarpanch of Brundabahal panchayat to declare the village as containment zone till April 8.

Keeping the situation in mind, administration has alerted all field staff concerned and line departments to be prepared for any exigency. Collector Harshad Parag Gavali said that strict instructions have been issued to be alert.

“There is laxity on the part of the public in following Covid norms hence enforcement work and testing have been ramped up. The weekly market of Bhawanipatna on Tuesday and Saturday will also be operational under strict vigil.” he added.

Besides, vaccination drive is also on in full swing at 40 centres. In the last three days, 28,846 people have been vaccinated, achieving 95 per cent of the targeted 31,000 vaccinations.