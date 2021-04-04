COVID-19 spike in Cuttack: City civic body issues guidelines for social gatherings

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Day after the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed stricter restrictions on social and public gatherings in the Capital City, the Cuttack civic body followed suit on Saturday.

As per the revised guidelines issued by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), maximum 100 persons will be allowed at marriage functions with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distancing.

Similarly, only 50 persons can attend death rituals and funerals. Any kind of promotional activities, centenary and golden jubilee or silver jubilee celebration of institutions and annual functions of educational institutions have been banned till further orders.

For other kinds of social gatherings, the host shall have to obtain specific permission from CMC which will be given keeping in view the requirement of the host and prevailing pandemic situation subject to maximum participant ceiling of 100 persons, it added.

Any permission given earlier if any regarding number of participants and conduct of functions on and after April 6 shall stand modified accordingly, the order said.

The district on Saturday registered 26 new cases. These include the highest 20 cases from CMC area and the rest six from rural parts of the district. The total number of positive cases in CMC area stands at 16,726 with 160 active cases.

71 new cases in Capital

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital on Saturday recorded 71 new cases, the highest daily spike so far in the last five months. The previous daily caseload of 75 was reported on November 4, 2020. The new cases pushed the active case tally of Bhubaneswar to 402.

BMC officials said 56 new cases of local infection were reported in the last 24 hours which included one from a private school in Patia. This apart, 15 persons in quarantine have tested positive for the virus.

The enforcement squad on Saturday collected Rs 13,500 fine from food vendors.