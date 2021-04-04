STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 spike in Cuttack: City civic body issues guidelines for social gatherings

A maximum of 100 persons will be allowed at marriage functions with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distancing.

Published: 04th April 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Day after the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed stricter restrictions on social and public gatherings in the Capital City, the Cuttack civic body followed suit on Saturday.

As per the revised guidelines issued by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), maximum 100 persons will be allowed at marriage functions with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distancing.

Similarly, only 50 persons can attend death rituals and funerals. Any kind of promotional activities, centenary and golden jubilee or silver jubilee celebration of institutions and annual functions of educational institutions have been banned till further orders. 

For other kinds of social gatherings, the host shall have to obtain specific permission from CMC which will be given keeping in view the requirement of the host and prevailing pandemic situation subject to maximum participant ceiling of 100 persons, it added. 

Any permission given earlier if any regarding number of participants and conduct of functions on and after April 6 shall stand modified accordingly, the order said.

The district on Saturday registered 26 new cases. These include the highest 20 cases from CMC area and the rest six from rural parts of the district. The total number of positive cases in CMC area stands at 16,726 with 160 active cases. 

71 new cases in Capital

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital on Saturday recorded 71 new cases, the highest daily spike so far in the last five months. The previous daily caseload of 75 was reported on November 4, 2020. The new cases pushed the active case tally of Bhubaneswar to 402.  

BMC officials said 56 new cases of local infection were reported in the last 24 hours which included one from a private school in Patia. This apart, 15 persons in quarantine have tested positive for the virus.

The enforcement squad on Saturday collected Rs 13,500 fine from food vendors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Cuttack Municipal Corporation Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp