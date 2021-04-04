MGNREGS row: Funds allocated before project approval in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Implementation of MGNREGS in the district has run into controversy over allegations that projects are being executed without even receipt of necessary approval.

In Balikuda block, sarpanch of Osakana panchayat Tanulata Sethy recently approached the project director of DRDA and BDO seeking their intervention into the allegation that funds are being allocated for MGNREGS works without project approval at pallisabha and gramsabha levels.

She also alleged many people have been paid even before completing the work.

For the year 2020-21, Sethy alleged that only 29 projects worth `20 lakh under annual action plan, were approved.

However, funds for as many as 62 projects were approved without the sarpanch’s knowledge or approval at the gramsabha level.

For instance, three persons from Sanapanitira and Jagannathpur villages in the panchayat have been given funds for digging ponds well before the work has been executed. Tussar Biswal from Jagannathpur received Rs 58,300 while he is yet to carry out the work.

Likewise Bishnu Subudhi from the same village received Rs 91,908 on February 6 this year and Ajay Parida from Sanapanitira received Rs 52,300 on March 13.

None of them has reportedly carried out the work. Besides, no detail has been displayed on the information sheet regarding funds and nature of work.

Similarly, in 2018-19, Rs 2.75 lakh had been allocated to a contractor for renovation of Pradhansahi pond in Gopalpur panchayat in Tirtol block, and Rs 2.75 lakh to another, for earth filling. But the works are yet to be done as was revealed by an enquiry by the PD-DRDA.

Meanwhile on Friday, PD-DRDA Saroj Kumar Mohanty along with block officials visited Osakana panchayat to assess the veracity of the allegations.

While he could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, BDO Kalyan Saurav Das said inquiry has been initiated by the PD-DRDA after receiving the allegations.