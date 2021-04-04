STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen government targets 1,000-km road, 30 bridges across Odisha this year

The Chief Minister made the announcement while inaugurating a bridge at Aska in Ganjam district through video conference.

Published: 04th April 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurating a bridge on Saturday. 5T Secretary VK Pandian also seen. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that the State government has set a target to construct 1,000 km roads and 30 bridges with a budget of Rs 2,300 crore during the current financial year.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while inaugurating a bridge at Aska in Ganjam district through video conference.

The bridge has been constructed by replacing two bridges of the British time and will serve as an important link to different parts of the district, he said.

Naveen said besides reducing the distance from Aska, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur and other towns to Bhubaneswar, the bridge will serve as a major communication link and benefit over 3.5 lakh people.

Stating that Ganjam is one of the developed districts of the State, he said the new bridge will benefit in the growth of business, industry and tourism sectors.

He said infrastructure plays a major role in development and the government is working sincerely in this regard. Stating that there has been visible improvement in roads and bridges in Odisha, the Chief Minister said world class infrastructure is being built for tourism, sports and other sectors.

Besides 1,000-km road and 30 bridges, the government has decided to spend about Rs 1,000 crore under Biju Setu Yojana and Rs 2,000 crore on village roads, he added.

Stating that Ganjam has made a mark in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the entire country, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow all guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands as second wave of the pandemic looms large over the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp