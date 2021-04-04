Naveen government targets 1,000-km road, 30 bridges across Odisha this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that the State government has set a target to construct 1,000 km roads and 30 bridges with a budget of Rs 2,300 crore during the current financial year.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while inaugurating a bridge at Aska in Ganjam district through video conference.

The bridge has been constructed by replacing two bridges of the British time and will serve as an important link to different parts of the district, he said.

Naveen said besides reducing the distance from Aska, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur and other towns to Bhubaneswar, the bridge will serve as a major communication link and benefit over 3.5 lakh people.

Stating that Ganjam is one of the developed districts of the State, he said the new bridge will benefit in the growth of business, industry and tourism sectors.

He said infrastructure plays a major role in development and the government is working sincerely in this regard. Stating that there has been visible improvement in roads and bridges in Odisha, the Chief Minister said world class infrastructure is being built for tourism, sports and other sectors.

Besides 1,000-km road and 30 bridges, the government has decided to spend about Rs 1,000 crore under Biju Setu Yojana and Rs 2,000 crore on village roads, he added.

Stating that Ganjam has made a mark in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the entire country, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow all guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands as second wave of the pandemic looms large over the State.