Odisha: Family fulfils dead son’s dream, donates his eyes

By Express News Service

PURI: In a touching gesture, the family of a young rickshaw puller donated the eyes of their son who died after drowning on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Kartik Behera (25) of Mangala Sahi near Narendrakona area.

As per reports, Kartik slipped into deep waters while bathing in Narendra pokhari (pond) and drowned as he did not know swimming.

Locals fished him out and rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he was declared brought dead.

Before conducting the post mortem, Kartik’s family informed of their decision to donate his eyes as it was Kartik’s dream.

The hospital contacted LV Prasad Eye Institute from where two doctors came and performed the procedure to remove Kartik’s lenses.

Kartik is survived by his wife Tukuni, six-month-old baby boy, an elder brother Suresh and widowed mother Rupa Behera.

Locals have urged the administration to provide financial support to the family as Kartik was the only earning member.