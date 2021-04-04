Odisha: Jajpur cop quizzed over sexual abuse

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A special team of district police has launched an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a woman against the officer-in-charge of Jhumpuri police beat house in the district.

The victim, a resident of Katikata village within Mangapur police limits had gone to the Jhumpuri beat house with her family to lodge a complaint against some villagers in a land dispute case on March 16.

After listening to her complaint, officer-in-charge of the beat house, Bijay Kumar Swain allegedly asked the woman’s family members to wait outside.

He then asked her questions regarding her marriage, her husband’s profession and sexual life.

Swain is reported to have told the woman that he would lodge the complaint only if he received sexual favours from her.

He then allegedly dragged her to a room and touched her inappropriately.

Following the incident, the woman met SP Rahul PR at his office and narrated her ordeal. The SP formed a team that comprises Additional SP Bauribandhu Behera, Mangalpur IIC Asit Ranjan Mohanty and a woman officer.

As per the SP’s directive, the team visited the beat house on Friday night and interrogated Swain.

It also went to the house of the victim and collected details regarding the incident on Saturday.