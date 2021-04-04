Puri: New SOP for Srimandir from Sunday amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

PURI: With Covid transmission surging again in the State, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for Srimandir which will come to effect from Sunday.

As per the SOP, the temple will remain open on all days of the week except Sundays when sanitisation will be carried out.

After a meeting of the Chhattisha Nijog, the SJTA issued the SOP which stated that devotees must wear masks, sanitise hands and refrain from touching any idols or statues in the shrine.

Social distancing has to be observed by devotees standing in queue to enter the temple, informed administrator (rituals) Jitendra Kumar Sahu.

Public darshan of deities will start latest by 6 am, unless notified. This apart, the temple and its interiors will be sanitised twice a week after all rituals are over.

SJTA said guidelines issued by the State government with respect to restrictions on devotees from outside Odisha will be scrupulously followed at the temple.

Special arrangements for residents of Puri from 6 am to 7 am have been discontinued.