TALCHER: Days after NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) was permanently closed due to lack of environmental clearance, a call for Talcher Bandh on April 8 demanding restoration of the plant was given at a meeting attended by Biju Janata Dal’s Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu on Friday evening.

At the meeting held at Deulbera colliery, chaired by retired professor of Talcher College Nimai Pradhan, it was decided to call the bandh to demand restoration of the plant. Participants of the meeting included vice president of Talcher Bar Association Rahas Jena who expressed concern over plight of contractual workers and those dependent on the plant for their livelihood.

Pradhan said the locals will also stage an economic blockade on April 6 over the issue. “We will squat on railway tracks to stop the supply of coal from Talcher. If NTPC does not pay heed to the demand, we will intensify the agitation and enforce bandh on April 8,” he said.