30 policemen win DGP commendation discs

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: DGP Abhay on Sunday awarded commendation discs and letters to 30 police personnel for their meritorious service for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Honouring the cops at the first ever investiture ceremony held in Malkangiri district, the DGP lauded the exemplary work done by Odisha police in anti-Maoist operations, anti-narcotics drive, enforcement of Covid norms besides law and order management.

He commended Malkangiri police for its efforts in setting up a police station at Jodambo and BSF’s company operating bases at Hantalguda, Jodambo, Gorasetu and Andrahal in Swabhiman Anchal. Those honoured by the DGP included Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari, Additional SP Uddhav Charan Naik and sub-inspector in Papermetla police station Lakshmi Narayan Muduli.

On the day, Abhay inaugurated the newly-built SDPO office building at MV-2 and held a meeting with senior officers of Odisha Police and Central Armed Police Forces. He reviewed the law and order as well as left wing extremism scenario in the district.

Reiterating his appeal to Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream of the society, the DGP commended the efforts of police in countering the Naxal menace in the district. Director (Intelligence) RK Sharma, IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, SIW DIG Anirudha Singh, SWR DIG Rajesh Pandit and Malkangiri BSF sector headquarters DIG Sanjay Kumar Singh were present.