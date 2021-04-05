Accused tests Covid-19 positive, three cops quarantined

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three cops including a sub-inspector of Tirtol police station were placed under quarantine for 72 hours after an accused in a kidnapping case tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The three policemen had brought the accused, who had allegedly kidnapped a minor girl from Pune, on March 29. He was produced in court but the judge ordered his Covid test.

Subsequently, all necessary paperwork was done and the accused was made to undergo antigen test. His report came positive. After kidnapping the girl, the accused fled to Bangalore and later, Pune. In February this year, the victim contacted her family over phone and disclosed her location. Her father lodged a complaint with Tirtol police but it did not yield any result. Later, the father approached the Orissa High Court in this regard.

Following the HC’s order to take necessary action on the matter, a three-member police team led by sub-inspector Anirudha Nayak went to Pune. After tracing the mobile number through which the girl had contacted her family, the team managed to nab the abductor and rescue the victim and another three-year-old child.

On reaching Tirtol, the abductor, victim and the girl were taken to Manijanga community health centre for Covid-19 test. After the accused was found positive, samples of the police personnel, who had accompanied him, were sent for testing. SDPO of Tirtol Deepak Kumar Jena said the three policemen have been asked to stay in home isolation till their test results are out. Meanwhile, one Covid-19 case was reported from Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday. The number of active cases in the district stands at 18.

