BJD demands unconditional apology

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday demanded unconditional apology from the BJP legislators for throwing shoes and microphones at the Speaker’s podium in the Assembly.“The dharna by BJP MLAs after such behaviour is like Satan quoting the Bible. There seems to be no reform in their attitude even after spending the entire night near Mahatma Gandhi statue. They should apologise unconditionally for their violent behaviour in the House,” government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said.

She said the MLAs have lowered the image of Odisha in the entire country. In the first phase of the session, a party legislator attempted suicide inside the House by consuming sanitiser. Both the incidents will remain as a black mark in the history the Odisha Assembly. BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra condemned their conduct and said, “Does it mean that if members do not agree with Speaker’s decision, they will throw slippers at him. Odisha is a very peaceful State and people will reject such violent behaviour,” he said.