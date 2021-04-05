STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP stars start campaigning

Several star campaigners of BJP on Sunday kick-started their campaign in Pipili Assembly constituency for party nominee Ashrit Pattanayak who is trying his luck for the third time.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Several star campaigners of BJP on Sunday kick-started their campaign in Pipili Assembly constituency for party nominee Ashrit Pattanayak who is trying his luck for the third time.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty, party’s co-in charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Bramhagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra, former MP Kharavela Swain, former DGP Prakash Mishra, BJP general secretaries Manas Mohanty and Prithiviraj Harichandan organised meetings at different places of the constituency where bypoll will be held on April 17.

Apart from meeting with workers, the BJP leaders canvassed for the party candidate with a request to voters to defeat the BJD which has failed the constituency miserably in the last 21 years of its rule. While the Narendra Modi government at Centre is working determinedly in the last six years to meet the basic needs of poor like house, toilet, electricity and drinking water supply to every household, the Naveen Patnaik government has failed on all fronts, said Mohanty, asserting that the BJP will win the seat on its development agenda. Tomar advised party workers to meet each voter and explain about the welfare programmes of the Modi government for the poor.

